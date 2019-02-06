Enraged Trump supporter attacked an Obama mannequin — and he ‘could have been killed’ in the chaotic aftermath

An enraged Trump supporter in New York City shattered a lingerie store window so that he could attack a mannequin that was designed to resemble former President Barack Obama.

The New York Daily News reports that an angry man smashed the window at the Romantic Depot on Broadway last month because he was outraged by the store’s display, which featured “Obama dressed as a prince, and President Trump dressed as a princess wearing a Make America Great Again hat.”

Video surveillance footage of the incident shows that the man walked by the store, looked at the display, and then pulled up a cinder block from a nearby construction site, which he used to smash through the window.

He then pulled out the Obama mannequin and tossed it to the ground, while leaving the Trump mannequin where it was.

A crowd of people then surrounded him and confronted him for his actions vandalizing the store.

“He could have been killed,” said Romantic Depot owner Glen Buzzeti. “We had women trying to kick him in the head. We had to protect him because he had damaged the Obama image.”

Buzzeti said that the man railed at Obama for supposedly ruining the United States.

