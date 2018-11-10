PDP Caution El-Rufai Over Comment On Peter Obi

November 10, 2018

Press Statement

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cautions Kaduna State Governor, Nasir

El-Rufai, over his unguarded comment, wherein he referred to our Vice

Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a tribal bigot

The party says Chief Peter Obi is well known for his nationalist

disposition and cannot in anyway be associated with tribal bigotry.

The PDP therefore advices Governor el-Rufai to face the myriad of

problems he has caused in Kaduna state for which the people have

resolved to vote him out and stop his attempt to further foul the

nation’s political space by making comments capable of stoking religious

and ethnic division in our country.

Governor el-Rufai should not attempt to export the kind of inciting and

inflammatory statements that have led to conflagration and bloodletting

in his Kaduna state to our national political firmament.

From el-Rufai’s comment, Nigerians now know those behind the series of

smear campaigns and spurious allegations against our Presidential

candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi.

Instead of fixating on our party and the soaring popularity of our

Presidential candidate, we expect el-Rufai to show remorse that he was

part of those who brought in the Buhari administration, which has

inflicted so much pain on Nigerians in the last three and half years.

He must therefore know that the 2019 election will not be about name

calling, smear campaign and character assassination but on finding

solutions to the issue of governance for which Nigerians are fully

rallied on the platform of the PDP.

el-Rufai should therefore steer clear of our party and our candidates

and begin to prepare to give a full account of his tenure as governor of

Kaduna state.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary