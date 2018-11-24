Jonathan, Oyedepo, Osinbajo Attends Dedication Of Largest Church Auditorium In The World In Abuja

The Christian community in Nigeria was in a felicitation mood today as the largest church auditorium in the world was dedicated in Abuja.

The church building which is owned by Dunamis International Gospel Center, is a 100,000 seater capacity building. It beats the Winners Chapel building in Ota which is 50, 000 seater.

Photos: Largest church auditorium in the world dedicated in Abuja

Guests at the dedication include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Epresident Goodluck Jonathan, Dino Melaye, Akwa Ibom state governor Emmanuel Udom, Benue state governor Samuel Ortom, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor E.A Adeboye and may others.

See more photos below.

Photos: Largest church auditorium in the world dedicated in Abuja

Photos: Largest church auditorium in the world dedicated in Abuja

