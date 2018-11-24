Jonathan, Oyedepo, Osinbajo Attends Dedication Of Largest Church Auditorium In The World In Abuja

The church building which is owned by Dunamis International Gospel Center, is a 100,000 seater capacity building. It beats the Winners Chapel building in Ota which is 50, 000 seater.

Guests at the dedication include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Epresident Goodluck Jonathan, Dino Melaye, Akwa Ibom state governor Emmanuel Udom, Benue state governor Samuel Ortom, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor E.A Adeboye and may others.

