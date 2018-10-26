Zuma’s Son To Stand Trial For Murder

October 26, 2018
Duduzane Zuma, the son of South Africa’s graft-tainted former president Jacob Zuma, will stand trial for culpable homicide in March over a fatal late-night car crash in 2014, a magistrate said on Friday.

Duduzane, 34, appeared before the Randburg Magistrates’ Court in Johannesburg accompanied by his father, who was flanked by security personnel.

He is accused of causing the death of Phumzile Dube after his Porsche hit a minibus she was travelling in.

Three others were injured and one passenger, Nankie Mashaba, died in hospital weeks later.

Magistrate Heidi Barnard told the packed court that there would be a pre-trial hearing in January.

“I want you to avail yourself as well on 26 March 2019, that will be your trial date,” she said.

In a separate case, Duduzane Zuma is also due in court on January 24 on corruption charges over allegations of a bribe offered to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Jacob Zuma, 76, was forced to resign in February over allegations centring around the Gupta business family, who reportedly held such sway that they chose some cabinet ministers.

Duduzane was previously employed by the Guptas.

Jacob Zuma, who has five wives and at least 20 children, has also been charged with 16 counts of graft linked to an arms deal from before he became president.

