The crisis bedeviling the ruling party in Anambra State, the All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] may be turning new and surprising corners as the November 18, 2017 election nears. This is as information made available to 247ureports.com reveals that the sudden ruling from the Enugu High Court which sacked the former APGA national chairman in the person of Dr. Oye in favor of the new chairman, Martin Agbasso may have been gotten through back door negotiations from individuals determined to diminish the chances of the seating Governor to win at the polls on November 18.

As gathered, one of the national chairmen of a party involved in the tussle to replace Governor Obiano told 247ureports.com that the Enugu High Court ruling came from the workings of South East APC [All Progressive Congress]. The Chairman states that members of the South East APC, in their efforts to impress the Buhari led APC in Abuja that they are able to deliver the South East to Buhari in 2019, are determined to remove Governor Obiano come November 18.

The Enugu High Court is reported to be workings of the APC South East group to destabilize the APGA against the November elections. The group of APC South East comprises of the Federal Minister of Labor, Dr. Chris Ngige, former governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, former governor of Enugu State, Barrister Sullivan Chime and others.

It is recalled that Martin Agbasso had dumped the APGA for the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] – where he remained still the court verdict.

But in talking with the new National Chairman, Chief Martin Agbasso, he angrily discarded the allegations as coming from disgruntled members of the APGA. He called it “an insult” to insinuate he was aided by the APC gang. “I have been an APGA stakeholder before most of the new faces you see now. Remember I was the one called upon to come to Awka to conduct the primaries during the last gubernatorial elections that brought about Obiano“.

The new Chairman made it clear that he was not a push over. “I have contested gubernatorial election in Imo State and won but was robbed by the rigging machinery of the then federal government. I was the one who stepped aside for Rochas Okorocha and gave him my APGA structure, and he won.” Chief Agbasso was emphatic in his rejection of the notion that he could be anyone’s stooge.

When asked whether his new APGA will continue in the same path as the former chairman – with regards to offering the gubernatorial ticket to Governor Obiano, he smiled. He said “when we get to that bridge, we’ll cross it.”

Meanwhile, the removed national chairman, Danquah Oye has discarded the Enugu High Court judgement as a miscarriage of Justice. In his sms message to 247ureports.com, he stated that the Judgement had no impact at all on the upcoming November 18 elections. He said, “No impact at all. It was a travesty of Justice and, therefore, cannot stand.”

Also, an avid critic of the Anambra government and a former commissioner in the Obiano administration, Joe Martins Uzodike spoke to 247ureports.com concerning the implications of the Enugu High Court ruling. “More things are coming, I warn them“. He spoke with a tongue in cheek confidence as he added that “Agbasso will drop Obiano, and Obiano cannot drop Oye.” He went to add that Agbasso had no structures in Anambra State to enable Obiano conduct a successful election.

Similar setiment of uncertainty was shared by a top ranking member of the UPP. The top ranking member who is a State Chairman within the party told 247ureports.com that eighteen [18] members of the twenty three [23] member executives have moved over to UPP within the last few months. The UPP top source told 247ureports.com that Obiano may have initiated talks with the UPP, as a possible Option B. “He is not sure what may be the result of the APGA crisis“.

