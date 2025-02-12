Yakubun Bauchi Ambassadors Forum Endorses Hon. Yakubu Adamu for 2027 Governorship, Supports Students’ Education

By: Lydia Zakka

In a significant move aimed at shaping the future leadership of Bauchi State, the Yakubun Bauchi Ambassadors Forum has officially endorsed Hon. Yakubu Adamu, the current Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, as a candidate for the Governorship of Bauchi State in the 2027 elections. The forum also took a step towards empowering the future leaders of the state by presenting JAMB registration forms to selected students, further complementing the efforts of the Honorable Commissioner.

The event, held today at E4 Resort Bauchi, was a major display of unity and forward-thinking leadership, bringing together youths, women, and other stakeholders from across the state. During the event, Daure David, the Secretary of the Yakubun Bauchi Ambassadors Forum, passionately called on the youth and women of Bauchi to rally behind Dr. Yakubu Adamu, urging them to support his candidacy and vision for a prosperous future for the state.

David stressed that, while the forum acknowledges the immense contributions of the current leadership under Governor Bala Mohammed, it is time for a new generation of leaders to step forward. “We believe it is time for the elder generation to give way for the youth to take over and contribute their quota to the development of Bauchi State. Historically, it has been the youth who have driven the progress and transformation of this country. From 1999, we have seen that most of the successful governors were youth-led,” he said.

The Yakubun Bauchi Ambassadors Forum is calling for a level playing field in the upcoming elections, stressing the importance of equal opportunity for all potential candidates. The forum also expressed its confidence in Governor Bala Mohammed, who they described as a youth-friendly leader. “We have no doubt that Governor Bala Mohammed will ensure that the youth are given a fair chance in the political process. We believe he will support the youth to continue building a lasting legacy beyond 2027,” added David.

In a symbolic gesture of commitment to education and youth empowerment, the forum presented JAMB registration forms to some selected students as part of its ongoing efforts to support academic excellence and provide opportunities for future leaders of the state. This move is a direct reflection of the forum’s dedication to the empowerment of the youth, and its belief in the power of education as a key driver of societal progress.

Hon. Yakubu Adamu, who has earned a reputation for his visionary leadership and financial Empowerment, was commended for his consistent efforts in moving Bauchi towards economic self-sufficiency. His supporters see him as the right person to continue the work begun by Governor Bala Mohammed, ensuring that the state remains on the path to sustainable development.

The endorsement of Hon. Yakubu Adamu is a bold statement of the forum’s belief that a youth-led administration will bring fresh ideas and energy to the leadership of Bauchi State. The forum also stressed the importance of ensuring that every citizen, especially the youth, has the opportunity to participate fully in the democratic process and the future governance of the state.

As the 2027 elections approach, the Yakubun Bauchi Ambassadors Forum remains resolute in its call for a fair, transparent, and inclusive election that gives every eligible candidate the opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of Bauchi State.