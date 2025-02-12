PDP Opposition Lawmakers Dismiss Suspension of BoT Chairman as Fake News, Stand by Nwagbara

By: Daure David

In a firm response to the recent claims of the suspension of Senator Adolphus Nwabara, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s Opposition Lawmakers Coalition has declared the announcement as false and politically motivated. The Coalition, led by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has urged Nigerians to ignore the reports as they are based on “fake news” allegedly propagated by a faction of the party loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

In a statement released to the press, Ugochinyere vehemently dismissed the purported suspension as being “null and void,” asserting that it is inconsistent with the provisions of the PDP Constitution, particularly as amended in 2017. According to the Coalition, the suspension was engineered by a faction within the party, led by former National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu, former Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, and other loyalists of Wike.

Ugochinyere stated that these individuals, who are reportedly aligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC), had no authority to carry out such an action against the BoT Chairman. He called the suspension attempt a “political maneuver” designed to destabilize the party and undermine Nwabara’s efforts in finding solutions to the PDP’s internal challenges.

“This is an attempt to ridicule the efforts of Adolphus Nwabara to help find sustainable solutions to these party problems,” Ugochinyere remarked. “The so-called suspension is the figment of imagination of the Pro-Wike group within the PDP. The National Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Adolphus Nwabara, remains firmly in his position, and this ‘suspension’ is nothing but an exercise in futility.”

The statement further accused the Pro-Wike group of aligning with the APC’s agenda within the PDP, thereby questioning their loyalty to the party’s founding principles. Ugochinyere emphasized that such actions go against the spirit of unity and progress that the PDP represents.

“We can see that nothing is sacred to this faction. Their goal is not to build, but to destroy. The BoT is made up of eminent individuals, and they can clearly see through these political games,” Ugochinyere added. “As far as we are concerned, the only National Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees is Senator Adolphus Nwabara, and no amount of misinformation or political scheming will change that.”

However, the Opposition Lawmakers Coalition assured the public that the PDP remains committed to resolving its internal issues and working towards the betterment of the nation, under the leadership of Nwabara as BoT Chairman. They reiterated their confidence in the party’s unity and stability moving forward.