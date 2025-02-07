UN chief urges peace as conflict escalates in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a special appeal for peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), warning that the humanitarian situation in Goma is dire as thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced due to ongoing violence.

Speaking ahead of key summits of the East African Community, the Southern African Development Community, and the African Union Peace and Security Council, Guterres called for an immediate halt to hostilities, stressing that “there is no military solution”.

Despite a unilateral ceasefire declaration by Rwanda-backed rebels, Congo’s government has dismissed it as “false communication”, citing continued fighting in other areas. Guterres condemned human rights abuses, including sexual violence, forced recruitment, and attacks on humanitarian efforts.

Guterres will travel to Addis Ababa next week for the AU Peace and Security Council Summit, where discussions on restoring stability in the Great Lakes region are expected to take center stage.