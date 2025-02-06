8.4 C
New York
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Tinubu Sacks Sokoto, Adamawa, Abia State Resident Electoral Commissioners Over $150,000 Criminal Allegation, Others

Crime
Tinubu Sacks Sokoto, Adamawa, Abia State Resident Electoral Commissioners Over $150,000 Criminal Allegation, Others
President Tinubu

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The Senate has officially terminated the appointments of three Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) – Dr. Nura Ali (Sokoto State REC), Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari (Adamawa State REC), and Professor Ikemefuna Chijioke Uzochukwu (Abia State REC) – following a request from President Bola Tinubu.

The decision was made after the Senate considered security reports from the National Security Adviser and the Department of State Services, which revealed various allegations of electoral misconduct against the trio.¹

Dr. Nura Ali was indicted for compromising the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections through incompetence and corruption, and confessed to receiving $150,000 from politicians. Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari was suspended by former President Muhammadu Buhari for unlawfully declaring a governorship election result. Prof. Uzochukwu was found guilty of mismanaging election logistics and abandoning the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

READ ALSO  Group exposes sponsored protest in Abuja, demanding Kwankwaso’s return to APC

The Senate’s decision was based on Section 157(1) of the 1999 Constitution, which allows for the removal of officials due to inability to perform duties or misconduct. With a two-thirds majority vote, the Senate endorsed their dismissal and directed the Clerk to formally communicate the decision to President Tinubu for implementation.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Imo NURTW State Chairman Ude Removed, Few Months After Criminal Investigation
Next article
Anambra Govt will apprehend killers of refrigerated siblings – Obinabo

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Man who attempted to use mother for money spinning ritual arrested inside Onitsha Sports Club allegedly burying charms

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports