Tinubu Sacks Sokoto, Adamawa, Abia State Resident Electoral Commissioners Over $150,000 Criminal Allegation, Others

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The Senate has officially terminated the appointments of three Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) – Dr. Nura Ali (Sokoto State REC), Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari (Adamawa State REC), and Professor Ikemefuna Chijioke Uzochukwu (Abia State REC) – following a request from President Bola Tinubu.

The decision was made after the Senate considered security reports from the National Security Adviser and the Department of State Services, which revealed various allegations of electoral misconduct against the trio.¹

Dr. Nura Ali was indicted for compromising the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections through incompetence and corruption, and confessed to receiving $150,000 from politicians. Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari was suspended by former President Muhammadu Buhari for unlawfully declaring a governorship election result. Prof. Uzochukwu was found guilty of mismanaging election logistics and abandoning the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

The Senate’s decision was based on Section 157(1) of the 1999 Constitution, which allows for the removal of officials due to inability to perform duties or misconduct. With a two-thirds majority vote, the Senate endorsed their dismissal and directed the Clerk to formally communicate the decision to President Tinubu for implementation.