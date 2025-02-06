Anambra Govt will apprehend killers of refrigerated siblings – Obinabo

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The Anambra State Government has vowed to unravel the perpetrators of the heinous crime of killing three siblings who were murdered and dumped in a deep freezer in Nnewichi quarter of Nnewi community in Anambra State.

The State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, revealed this when she stormed the Nnewi crime scene, where the three children were murdered.

The incident, which occurred weekend, went viral on social media after the parents of the deceased children, Mr. Udochukwu and Mrs. Chikazor Ejezie, returned from their respective workplaces in the evening to find the door to their house wide open—an unusual occurrence since the children always locked the door whenever they went out to play.

Speaking to some members of staff at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital in Nnewi, where the bodies of the deceased were deposited, Mrs Obinabo stated that the state government will not relent until the perpetrators are apprehended and dealt with according to the law.

Some neighbors who spoke to newsmen described the incident as heinous, horrifying and prayed that God would console the bereaved parents.