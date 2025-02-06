8.4 C
New York
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Anambra Govt will apprehend killers of refrigerated siblings – Obinabo

S/East
Anambra Govt will apprehend killers of refrigerated siblings - Obinabo
Anambra Govt will apprehend killers of refrigerated siblings - Obinabo

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The Anambra State Government has vowed to unravel the perpetrators of the heinous crime of killing three siblings who were murdered and dumped in a deep freezer in Nnewichi quarter of Nnewi community in Anambra State.

The State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, revealed this when she stormed the Nnewi crime scene, where the three children were murdered.

The incident, which occurred weekend, went viral on social media after the parents of the deceased children, Mr. Udochukwu and Mrs. Chikazor Ejezie, returned from their respective workplaces in the evening to find the door to their house wide open—an unusual occurrence since the children always locked the door whenever they went out to play.

READ ALSO  APGA Challenges Atiku Over Alleged N50 Million Buy Over Of Opposition Parties By APC

Speaking to some members of staff at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital in Nnewi, where the bodies of the deceased were deposited, Mrs Obinabo stated that the state government will not relent until the perpetrators are apprehended and dealt with according to the law.

Some neighbors who spoke to newsmen described the incident as heinous, horrifying and prayed that God would console the bereaved parents.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Tinubu Sacks Sokoto, Adamawa, Abia State Resident Electoral Commissioners Over $150,000 Criminal Allegation, Others
Next article
PSC’s order on police retirement transformative, fair, says Group

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Insecurity: We're worried about  involvement of ex-convicts in increased criminal activities in S'East - SESN

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports