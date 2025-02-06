8.4 C
New York
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Imo NURTW State Chairman Ude Removed, Few Months After Criminal Investigation

S/East
Imo NURTW State Chairman Ude Removed, Few Months After Criminal Investigation
Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo State

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Governor Hope Uzodinma had ordered Sam Ude arrest over a land matter in Imo State.

The Imo State Government has officially terminated the appointment of Chief Sam Udeh as the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), ushering in a new leadership under Hon. Jeff Eze.

This decision was conveyed in a letter dated February 5, 2025, and signed by the Honourable Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Emeka Okoronkwo.

The government stated that the directive came from the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, as part of efforts to strengthen leadership within the state’s transport sector.

READ ALSO  Unizik Management Dismisses Allegations Of Misappropriation of N1 Billion Personnel Cost Says Only 120 Out Of Over 1,000 Staff Were Captured By FG

Chief Udeh has been instructed to hand over all union properties and responsibilities to his successor, Hon. Jeff Eze, with immediate effect.

The administration emphasized that this leadership transition was necessitated by the need to enhance accountability, efficiency, and effective governance within the union.

While acknowledging Chief Udeh’s service, the Commissioner extended best wishes to him in his future endeavors.

He further expressed confidence in the capabilities of Hon. Jeff Eze, stating that the new leadership would bring about progressive changes and improved operations within the NURTW.

The appointment of Hon. Jeff Eze marks a significant shift in the union’s leadership and aligns with the Uzodimma-led administration’s broader reforms in the transport sector.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Fintiri swears in Sani Ribadu, younger brother to Nuhu Ribadu, as the new Emir of Fufore
Next article
Tinubu Sacks Sokoto, Adamawa, Abia State Resident Electoral Commissioners Over $150,000 Criminal Allegation, Others

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Avoid wrong, unsellable guber candidates, Anambra prophet warns political parties

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports