Imo NURTW State Chairman Ude Removed, Few Months After Criminal Investigation

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Governor Hope Uzodinma had ordered Sam Ude arrest over a land matter in Imo State.

The Imo State Government has officially terminated the appointment of Chief Sam Udeh as the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), ushering in a new leadership under Hon. Jeff Eze.

This decision was conveyed in a letter dated February 5, 2025, and signed by the Honourable Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Emeka Okoronkwo.

The government stated that the directive came from the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, as part of efforts to strengthen leadership within the state’s transport sector.

Chief Udeh has been instructed to hand over all union properties and responsibilities to his successor, Hon. Jeff Eze, with immediate effect.

The administration emphasized that this leadership transition was necessitated by the need to enhance accountability, efficiency, and effective governance within the union.

While acknowledging Chief Udeh’s service, the Commissioner extended best wishes to him in his future endeavors.

He further expressed confidence in the capabilities of Hon. Jeff Eze, stating that the new leadership would bring about progressive changes and improved operations within the NURTW.

The appointment of Hon. Jeff Eze marks a significant shift in the union’s leadership and aligns with the Uzodimma-led administration’s broader reforms in the transport sector.