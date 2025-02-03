Scores Suspected Dead, Ex Lawmaker Broker Peace In Anambra Communities

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

It is being feared that scores of persons may have died in a Communist Clash between Egbeagu Eziagulu Out Community and Umuoji Eziagulu Anam Community over the ownership of fish farming boundaries in Anambra East and West local government areas.

The clash which is said to have been on for years had earlier before now claimed four lives before this currently development.

According to the Media Assistant to Hon Chinedu Obidigwe the former lawmaker that represented Anambra East and West Federal Constituency Mr Dominic Okagbue, it is not clear the number of those that lost their lives in those Community but was quick to add that scores must have lost their lives during the fresh crisis.

Consequent upon this incident the former lawmaker Hon Chinedu Obidigwe has intervened in the crisis brokering peace among the two waring towns.

In a release signed by Okagbue, Obidigwe has been able to calm fraying nerves and had interfaced with the Traditional Rulers and President Generals of the two Communities.

“The former Federal Lawmaker who represented Anambra East and West Federal Constituency at the Green Chambers of the National Assembly, Hon Chief, Benjamin C Obidigwe (Akaoma Jide Aku) has called for a peaceful coexistence between the people of Egbeagu Eziagulu Otu Aguleri and Umuoji Umuoba Anam both in Anambra East and West Federal Constituency over a clash that has to do with fish farming”

“Recall that few days ago there was a report of misunderstanding between few individuals within the aforementioned Villages over the act of fishing which allegedly claimed lives from the two camps”

Reacting to the development, Obidigwe described the incident as unfortunate, unacceptable, unbearable, barbaric and entirely condemnable ,adding that no agitation no matter how precious it is , is worth human lives ”

Obidigwe called on the relevant stakeholders within the zone, including those who represent the zone both at the senate and House of Representatives, the two Local Government Mayors, as well the Traditional rulers including the President’s Generals to Intensify efforts towards promoting peaceful atmosphere and permanent resolution of the crises.

The former federal Lawmaker however commended Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo ,CFR for his prompt response towards restoring peace and tranquility in the area,”

“He described Gov Soludo as a leader whose passion for peace, law and order can’t in any where be overemphasized and urged the people concerned to take adequate advantage of Governor Soludo’s developmental initiatives in the area and shun any act capable of undermining peaceful coexistence”

“Narrating his experience on the matter both as a Transition Committee Chairman of Anambra East over a decade ago, and even as a Federal Lawmaker, Obidigwe maintained that he has always confronted such crises with every seriousness it deserves and ensure that such clash never escalates by constantly engaging the two camps to take a legal action instead of taking laws into their hands which he considered unethical, abuse of human rights and a total violation of rule of law”

“He strongly charged every stakeholder within the zone to live up to expectation towards ensuring peace, as according to him, injury to one is injury to all” he said.