Soludo, His Media Rats, and the Betrayal of Ndi Anambra

By Erikigwe Gabriel Ikenna (G.I)

Governor Charles Soludo and his incompetent media rats have once again demonstrated their inability to grasp the reality of governance. Rather than addressing the pressing concerns of Ndi Anambra, these so-called “media rats” have resorted to cheap blackmail, character assassination, and blatant propaganda. Their actions not only expose their intellectual bankruptcy, but also drag their boss, Governor Soludo, further into the pit of political disgrace.

The most damning evidence of this administration’s failure is the shocking disappearance of the two suspects arrested for the gruesome murder of Hon. Azuka from Onitsha. How do murder suspects just vanish into thin air under police custody? Anyone who isn’t outraged by this clear case of incompetence and possible complicity is either blind or complicit.

Section 14(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution states that the security and welfare of the people must be the priority of any government. Ndi Anambra demand answers! Who enabled this escape? What is being done to bring justice? The government cannot continue to insult the intelligence of the people with weak excuses and empty rhetoric.

Instead of addressing the monumental failures of his administration, Governor Soludo has foolishly chosen to wage war against Fr. Ebube Muonso, a man widely respected for his courage, philanthropy, and spiritual guidance.

Fr. Ebube Muonso is not just a religious leader; he is a voice of truth, a man who has done more for the people than many state governments. He is divinely empowered to speak truth to power, and no amount of blackmail, character assassinations or intimidation can silence him.

Soludo and his media rats, including Adichie Izuchukwu, Chinedu Obigwe who calls himself Akaepuchionwa, Machi Pius Igwe, Mazi Okpara, and others, have made a grave mistake by attempting to suppress the voice of a man of God.

History has shown that those who fight against men of grace often end up disgraced. The Book of Psalms 105:15 warns, “Touch not my anointed, and do my prophets no harm.” No one has ever waged war against a man of God and gone unpunished.

Anambra State is suffering under an administration that thrives on arrogance and Mr know All. Governor Soludo must wake up to the reality that leadership is about service, not suppression. His focus should be on governance, not on persecuting truth speakers.

The people of Anambra will not be intimidated. We will not accept this failure as the norm. Soludo must be held accountable for his actions, and Ndi Anambra must rise to demand the justice and good governance they deserve. The people are watching, and history will judge.