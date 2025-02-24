Escape Of Suspects ; Major Shake Up Hits Anambra RRS As Police Deploy Operatives Against Sit At Home

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

One week after two suspected killers of Hon Justice Azuka of Onitsha North 1 Constituency escaped from Police net, the Anambra Police Command has commenced a major shake up within the ranks of the Rapid Response Squad in the area.

Similarly the Command as deployed more officers and men to major flash points in the state to ensure safety of traders and motorists during the Monday Sit At Home Order by the separatist groups and b the state.

According to the release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga it stated that the Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu disclosed this while taking Give Charles Soludo on the inspection of the Rapid Response Squad Headquarters at Awkuzu in Oyi local government area.

“In line with the Command’s commitment to transparency, strengthened security operations, and enhanced collaboration with the Anambra State Government, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc, mnips, PhD, conducted a facility assessment tour of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Formation in Awkuzu alongside His Excellency, Professor Chukwuma Soludo,* the Executive Governor of Anambra State”

“During the visit, CP Orutugu briefed the Governor on the operational readiness of the Command, particularly in its efforts to re-arrest the fleeing suspects involved in the heinous murder of Hon. Justice Azuka, a member representing Onitsha 1 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly. He further outlined the proactive measures being implemented to prevent the recurrence of such incidents”

“As part of these reforms, the Commissioner of Police has commenced the reorganisation of the RRS unit, including the systematic interviewing of suspects in custody”

“This initiative aims to ensure proper accountability, uphold transparency, and reinforce the credibility of police investigations, thereby enhancing public trust in the criminal justice process”

“The reorganisation of the Rapid Response Squad is designed to improve the unit’s operational effectiveness in crime prevention and law enforcement”

“By adopting a more structured and professional approach to handling suspects, the Command is poised to strengthen evidence gathering, facilitate successful prosecutions, and enhance overall security across the state”

“This visit underscores Governor Soludo’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Anambra residents, as well as *CP Orutugu’s* dedication to professional policing, community engagement, and the maintenance of law and order” he said.

On the Monday Sit At Home Order SP Tochikwu Ikenga explained that ;

Following the Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutigu commitment to end sit-at-home, today 24th February 2025, witnessed a massive deployment of security personnel to different strategic and identified areas as Police and other security forces intensified patrols toward security dominance in the State”

“The CP while hailing *Ndi Anambra* and the State Government through the launch of Operation Udo Ga Chi by collectively joining voices to condemn any act that threatens our national peace has resolved to explore every necessary legal strategy and to constantly review both kinetic and non-kinetic steps taken towards stabilizing the security of the State”

“This enhanced security presence involves”

” Increased patrols and surveillance

Strategic deployment of personnel and resources

Intelligence gathering and community engagement.

Proactive measures to prevent and respond timely to crimes.”

“This goal is to deter criminal activities, build trust with the community, and provide a secure atmosphere for economic and social growth” he stated .