Anambra Police Commissioner Moves to Resuscitate Cattle Menace Committee

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The new Commissioner of Police in Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has announced plans to revive the Cattle Menace Committee to address challenges posed by cattle grazing in the state.

The CP made this known over the week when he received members of the Hausa/Fulani community on a courtesy visit to his office at the State Police Command, Amawbia.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, the Police Commissioner noted that, the Cattle Menace Committee, once revived, will help tackle issues such as crop destruction, road accidents caused by stray cattle, and conflicts between herders and local communities.

CP Orutugu, while addressing the guests, also revealed that the move was part of the Command’s proactive efforts to enhance peaceful coexistence and prevent security threats arising from herder-farmer clashes.

He assured Ndi Anambra and residents that under his leadership, the Command will continue to take strategic steps to ensure security and order in the state. He emphasized that the Cattle Menace Committee will serve as a platform for dialogue, conflict resolution, and effective management of herder-related issues.

“The meeting reinforced the police’s commitment to fostering unity among all communities in Anambra State while ensuring law and order prevail,” the statement concluded.

