Pregnant Woman, Baby Die As Quack Doctor Uses YouTube Video to Perform Surgery

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was an unimaginable incident in Owerri, the Imo State capital, as a pregnant woman and her unborn baby lost their lives after a botched Cesarean Section allegedly performed by a doctor who relied on a YouTube video.

Narrating the ordeal at the Imo State Police Command, the husband of the late woman, Onyekachi Eze, who was accompanied to the station by Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop, revealed that the tragedy happened at Lebechi Hospital in Owerri.

Eze recounted that he had rushed his wife to the hospital when she went into labor, only for the doctor to inform them that she needed surgery due to complications.

“The female doctor called another doctor to assist with the operation,” Eze explained.

“To my shock, they were both using their phones to watch a YouTube video tutorial on how to perform the surgery right in my presence, and they were operating on her and watching and skipping from one YouTube video to another. And in the process, I lost both my wife and my baby.”

Following the shocking incident, Nollywood star, Stanley Ontop shared a video update showing the police arresting the hospital’s owner after the doctors reportedly fled. He announced that the owner of the hospital was arrested along with some nurses.

In the video caption, Stanley wrote, “The owner of the hospital where doctors were watching YouTube on how to perform surgery on a pregnant woman has been arrested. Nurses were arrested too, but the doctors who performed the surgery had absconded. They are still being searched for.”

At the moment, Eze and his family still grapple with the unimaginable loss, hoping that justice will be served.

The grim development has sparked widespread outrage, with many Nigerians demanding justice and expressing concerns over the growing menace of medical quackery in the country.

As investigations continue, questions abound: How did the hospital remain operational under such questionable practices? How many unsuspecting patients have fallen victim to this menace? And most importantly, when will regulatory authorities intensify efforts to rid the nation’s health system of such charlatans?

For now, Eze and his family are left grappling with an unimaginable loss, hoping that justice will be served.