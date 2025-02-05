8.4 C
BREAKING: Anambra State Police Commissioner Removed Amidst Public Outcry

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Police Service Commission has announced the removal of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Obong Nnache Itam.

This is coming amidst the alarming security situation in the state as well as the public outcry over criminal activities in the state, including rampant kidnappings, cultism, menace of the unknown gunmen, among others.

The removal of CP Itam was announced in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday by Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations at the Police Service Commission, in which he also announced CP Livingstein Ikioye Orutugu, formerly with the Bayelsa State Police Command, as the new Anambra Police Commissioner.

According to Ani in the statement which also announced the replacement of the Taraba State Commissioner of Police, “The Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, mni said the new Commissioners should quickly settle down to their new duty posts and ensure there is no gap that may necessitate a break down of law and order.

“He charged the new CPs to be dedicated and committed to duty and to assist ensure that Nigeria is freed of the menace of bandits and deviants.

“He said the Commission will continue to monitor their conduct and assist ensure they succeed in their new duty posts.

“The Commission’s decision has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for immediate implementation.”

Reports have it that CP Nnaghe’s removal is not unconnected to his ‘performance’ in Anambra State since his assumption of office less than one year ago (in May 13, 2024), as the 34th Commissioner of Police in Anambra State.

