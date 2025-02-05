8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Police Arrests Three Suspects With Human Skull In Okigwe

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Operatives of the Imo state Police command have arrested three suspects found with a human skull belonging to a yet-to-be-identified person at Ogii Community in Okigwe local government area of the state.

Spokesperson for Imo State Command, DSP Henry Okoye said the three suspects were arrested on Monday, February 3rd, following a tip-off by the locals of Ogii community.

DSP Okoye identified the arrested three suspects as Patrick Okoere, 29; Ifeanyichukwu Anyaemeka, 28; and Chukwuemeka Onyekachi, 20, all from Amasiri in Afikpo local government area of Ebonyi State.

The suspects claimed that one Mr Osunta Oko, an uncle to Patrick requested them to get a human skull for him to use over a land tussle involving other people.

READ ALSO  Land Grabbing Scandal: Imo Surveyor General To Sell 18,000-Plot Estate In Oil Community

According to them, they got the skull from a riverbank in Ogii, along the Okigwe-Umuahia Expressway, an area DSP Okoye said was notorious for kidnapping and missing people.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Avoid wrong, unsellable guber candidates, Anambra prophet warns political parties
Next article
Pregnant Woman, Baby Die As Quack Doctor Uses YouTube Video to Perform Surgery

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Insecurity: We're worried about  involvement of ex-convicts in increased criminal activities in S'East - SESN

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports