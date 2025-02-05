Police Arrests Three Suspects With Human Skull In Okigwe

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Operatives of the Imo state Police command have arrested three suspects found with a human skull belonging to a yet-to-be-identified person at Ogii Community in Okigwe local government area of the state.

Spokesperson for Imo State Command, DSP Henry Okoye said the three suspects were arrested on Monday, February 3rd, following a tip-off by the locals of Ogii community.

DSP Okoye identified the arrested three suspects as Patrick Okoere, 29; Ifeanyichukwu Anyaemeka, 28; and Chukwuemeka Onyekachi, 20, all from Amasiri in Afikpo local government area of Ebonyi State.

The suspects claimed that one Mr Osunta Oko, an uncle to Patrick requested them to get a human skull for him to use over a land tussle involving other people.

According to them, they got the skull from a riverbank in Ogii, along the Okigwe-Umuahia Expressway, an area DSP Okoye said was notorious for kidnapping and missing people.