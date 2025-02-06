8.4 C
Police Neutralizes Two Bandits, Recovers AK 49 In Bauchi

Crime
Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Police Command has successfully neutralized two bandits and recovered an AK-49 assault rifle and nine rounds of live ammunition in a coordinated tactical operation.

The operation, conducted by the Alkaleri Divisional Police Headquarters in collaboration with Special Hunters, aimed to enhance security in the Gwana District and surrounding border regions.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the operation demonstrates the commitment of security forces and community partners to combat banditry and enhance public safety.

The Police Force is working closely with community stakeholders to protect citizens’ lives and property while holding accountable those involved in criminal activities.

The Command encourages citizens to view security as a collective responsibility and invites the public to support their efforts in creating a safer community.

This operation is part of the Police Force’s ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region, particularly in the face of escalating security challenges posed by advancing technologies.

