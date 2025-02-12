PDP NWC Affirms Udeh Okoye as National Secretary Following Court Ruling

By: Daure David

In a significant development today, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially affirmed Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye as the party’s substantive National Secretary, in full compliance with the recent judgment issued by the Court of Appeal.

At a meeting held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the NWC reviewed a detailed memo presented by the Acting National Chairman, which included critical legal documents such as the Declaratory Judgment of the High Court of Enugu, the Court of Appeal’s ruling in the Enugu Division, and legal opinions from prominent counsel, including Dr. Kabiru T. Turaki SAN. After thorough deliberation, the NWC resolved to recognize and uphold the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which declared Udeh Okoye as the legitimate National Secretary of the PDP.

The NWC’s decision comes after careful scrutiny of the legal framework surrounding the matter. The committee emphasized that there is no existing or superseding judgment from any higher court that could overturn the ruling, reinforcing their commitment to abiding by the rule of law.

Following this affirmation, the NWC has begun transmitting its resolution to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant bodies for formal recognition of Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye as the official National Secretary of the PDP, in accordance with the court’s decision.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the NWC also commended the leadership, organs, and members of the party for their unwavering loyalty, respect for the rule of law, and commitment to the PDP’s principles during this critical time.

“The NWC remains committed to upholding the Constitution of the PDP (amended in 2017), the operational guidelines, and the rule of law,” Ologunagba stated. “We reaffirm our dedication to the vision of our founding fathers and to the continued stability, growth, and democratic values of our great party.”

This development marks a crucial step in the ongoing efforts of the PDP to strengthen its internal structure and ensure the smooth functioning of its leadership.