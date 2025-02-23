8.4 C
PDP North East Holds Zonal Congress, Elects New Leadership
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, in the North East has conducted its zonal congress in Bauchi, where Alhaji Babangida Modibbo Umar from Adamawa emerged as the new Zonal Vice Chairman.

The session held at the Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu Square, Government House, Bauchi, was attended by key party figures, including the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagun, as well as the governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, and Taraba-Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, and Agbu Kefas.

Also present were former governors Ahmad Adamu Mu’azu, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, alongside National and State Assembly members from the region.

Delegates from the six states of the zone participated in the congress, where all 22 positions were filled unopposed.

Addressing the gathering, PDP Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagun, described the peaceful conduct of the congress as a reflection of the party’s unity.

He also affirmed that similar congresses would be held across other geopolitical zones in preparation for the PDP National Convention.

In his acceptance speech, Alhaji Babangida Modibbo Umar, who spoke on behalf of the newly elected officials, pledged to justify the trust placed in them and sought continuous support from party members.

