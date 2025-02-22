8.4 C
CP Orutugu Briefs Soludo on Escape of Lawmaker’s Killers, Re-arrest Efforts

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has reassured that efforts are in place to re-arrest the fleeing suspects involved in the kidnap and murder of Hon. Justice Azuka, a lawmaker representing Onitsha 1 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

According to the press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, the CP gave the reassurance on Saturday, when he accompanied the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on a facility assessment tour of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Formation in Awkuzu.

The Police Commissioner, during the visit, briefed the Governor on the Command’s security operations and measures being taken to prevent similar incidents. He also announced a reorganisation of the RRS unit, which includes a review of suspects in custody to ensure accountability and transparency in police investigations.

“The reorganisation of the RRS unit is designed to improve its operational effectiveness in crime prevention and law enforcement,” he said, adding that the police will strengthen evidence gathering and ensure successful prosecutions.

Continuing, the statement reads: “By adopting a more structured and professional approach to handling suspects, the Command is poised to strengthen evidence gathering, facilitate successful prosecutions, and enhance overall security across the state.

“This visit underscores Governor Soludo’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Anambra residents, as well as CP Orutugu’s dedication to professional policing, community engagement, and the maintenance of law and order.”

