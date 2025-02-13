Ozigbo Dismisses Membership Of APC Says It Is Not True

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Former gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in the last Governorship Election in Anambra state Mr Valentine Ozigbo has dismissed reports that he has dumped his current political party the Labour Party for the All Progressives Congress APC.

Ozigbo who was one of the Campaign Directors of the Peter Obi Campaign Organization under the platform of the Labour Party stated that at no time did he nurse the ambition of joining the All Progressives Congress APC adding that the report should be disregarded.

In the last one month there has been stories making the round that Mr Valentine Ozigbo has dumped the Labour Party as a result of the leadership crisis in the part at the national level.

It was further rumored that Ozigbo had issues with Mr Peter Obi hence his decision to leave the Labour Party.

But Ozigbo further contended that he has no issues with the Presidential candidate of the party contending that these are mere fabrications of the fifth columnists masquerading as members of the party to creat disunity in the party.

“The report is not true and I want to make it clear that at no time did I nurse the ambition or idea of dumping my party the Labour Party for another political party let alone the APC and I urge my supporters and the entire members of our party to disregard such rumors” he said.