Orutugu Takes Over from Itam as Anambra CP, Visits Family of Murdered Children, Prioritizes Intelligence Gathering

The new Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Livingstein Ikioye Orutugu, has said his leadership would prioritize intelligence gathering as part of the strategies to deal with criminality and insecurity ravaging the state.

CP Orutugu made the declaration on Monday when he officially assumed duty as the 35th Commissioner of Police in the state.

Orutugu, who replaced Nnaghe Obono Itam as the state’s Commissioner of Police, made his first media briefing at the family of Mr. and Mrs. Jude and Chikazor Ejezie, where three siblings — Ejezie Chikaima Daviana (aged 9 years), Ejezie Chimziterem Dominica (aged 7), and Edozie Chimdilim David (aged 5), were killed and stored inside a freezer in Okpuno Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the State.

The CP, after inspecting the scene of the crime in company of some senior police officers and the parents of the murdered children, totally condemned the incident, commiserated with the family, and vowed to unravel and nab the perpetrators of the dastardly act and secure justice for the victims.

His words: “I am also here to console the family/relatives of the victims and to reiterate the commitment of the Anambra State Police Command over this unwholesome crime, unlike other similar incidents recorded in the State which bordered on kidnapping of individuals and sudden disappearance of persons.

“We shall unravel the circumstances surrounding such and ensure that the suspects are arrested and justice served.”

He further appealed for the collaboration of the public in getting the necessary information to facilitate the process.

Speaking on general security of the state, CP Orutugu said he was on on a mission to fully reclaim the public space across the State as well as maintain law and order, towards stabilizing the security architecture of the state.

“I intend to address the attitude of the people on ideology based on crime bordering on attack on unsuspecting members of the public, security personnel, abduction of persons and destruction of government infrastructures and other sundry offences,” he said.

CP Orutugu said the Command had been bold in confronting the security challenges and had recorded several successes lately in curbing some of these crimes, through the collaboration and support of Ndi Anambra and the State Government through the launch of Operation Udo Ga-Achi.

According to him, “To support this move, the Command under my watch shall take every professional step in crime prevention to enhance crime-fighting strategies through strategic deployment of our intelligence assets and robust synergy with sister security agencies, organized vigilante groups and other stakeholders.

“Anambra State is blessed with vibrant, energetic and enterprising people full of potentials. These potentials can only be fully realized in a peaceful, secure environment.”

He further sought the support and collaboration of the media to help the Command accomplish the mission of stabilizing security in the state, even as he urged Ndị Anambra to remain law-abiding and continue to support the Command and sister agencies in their role of combating criminality.

“There is no doubt also, that as members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, you are a critical partner in the peace and security architecture of the State. Your primary role in communicating effectively and transparently to the general public, major incidents in the State confers on you the position of stakeholders.

“I therefore count on your valuable support, devoid of sentiments, by reporting security-related incidents in the most professional and objective manner.

“I urge the good people of Anambra State to remain law-abiding, vigilant and to continue to partner and support the Police and other security agencies, towards combating all forms of criminality as well as ensuring public security and safety in the State. For those who have been misled to take to crime, you are warned to retrace your steps as the command is poised to deal squarely with all acts of criminality without regard for status. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine.”

Sharing the biography of the new CP in a statement on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, stated that Orutugu hails from Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The statement reads: “The Commissioner of the Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc. Mnips, today 10/2/2025 has taken over as the 35th Commissioner of Police Anambra State from CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, who was recently redeployed to Force Headquaters as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Counter Terrorism Unit, Abuja.

“CP Ikioye Orutugu was born on 3rd August 1966 and is from Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. He joined the Nigeria Police Force on 18th May 1992 as a cadet Assistant Superintendent at the Nigeria Police Academy Annex Kaduna. CP Orutugu holds a BSc in Political Science from the University of Port Harcourt, a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Lagos and a PhD in Sociology of Education from the University of Port Harcourt.

“Throughout his career, CP Ikioye Orutugu has served in various states across the Federation. He was once Assistant Commissioner of Police, in charge of homicide Section Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, Commanding Officer Federal Highway, Zone 5 (Edo, Delta and Bayelsa), Unit Commander Police Mobile Force Akure, Squadron 17, Commanding Officer Mopol 22, Lagos, Commandant, Special Protection Training College, Kudan, Kaduna State and Commandant Police Mobile Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

“As a Deputy Commissioner of Police, he was once Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration Zone 13 Headquarters, Dunukofia Ukpo, and Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation, Ondo State. Before his Positing as the Commissioner of Police Anambra Police Command, he was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Counter Terrorism Unit Force headquarters, Abuja.

“CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc. Mnips, has received specialized training, including the Unit Commander Conversion Course, Squadron Commander Combat Leadership Course, Strategic Leadership and Command Course Nigeria Police Institute, Studies, Abuja, Peace Negoigtion Kosovo and Interpersonal skills United Nations Mission training, Kosovo, Hostile Environment Awareness training Kudan, Kaduna State and pioneer trainee of Army war college, Abuja.

“Also, CP Orutugu is a fellow of war College and a Member of Nigeria Institute of Professional courses.

“The new Commissioner of Police seeks the support and cooperation of the general public in combatting crime within the state. He is committed to implementing proactive policing strategies and community policing to ensure a safer Anambra State.”