Killers Of 3 Siblings In Nnewi Leave Around Vicinity Says New Anambra CP

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The newly posted Commissioner of Police in Anambra state Mr Livingstine Urutugu has affirmed that the killers of the three siblings at Nnewi in Nnewi North local government area leave among the neighborhood vowing to unmask them in due time.

Urutugu who visited the scene of the incident less than two hours after he had reported to office at the Command in Awka noted that under his watch crimes and criminality would be checkmated to it’s lowest level warning that the Command would not compromise with the security architecture of the state .

“We are here today on a spot assessment of the unfortunate incident of the murder of three siblings and kept in the fridge here in Nnewi”

“I am also here to console the family/relatives of the victims and to reiterate the commitment of the Anambra State Police Command over this unwholesome crime, unlike other similar incidents recorded in the State which bordered on kidnapping of individuals and sudden disappearance of persons.

” We shall unravel the circumstances surrounding such and ensure that the suspects are arrested and justice served”

Undoubtedly, the Command has been bold in confronting these challenges and indeed recorded several successes lately in curbing some of these crimes”

“I have been briefed on how Ndi Anambra and the State Government through the launch of _Operation Udo Ga Chi__ have risen to collectively and joined voices in condemning any act that threatens our national peace and has resolved to work together and discuss those issues that tear us apart, not minding our differences”

“To support this move, the Command under my watch shall take every professional step in crime prevention to enhance crime-fighting strategies through strategic deployment of our intelligence assets and robust synergy with sister security agencies, organized vigilante groups and other stakeholders”

“I urge the good people of Anambra State to remain law-abiding, vigilant and to continue to partner and support the Police and other security agencies, towards combating all forms of criminality as well as ensuring public security and safety in the State”

“For those who have been misled to take to crime, you are warned to retrace your steps as the command is poised to deal squarely with all acts of criminality without regard for status. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine”he said.