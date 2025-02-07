Wike Vows to Scuttle Makinde’s Presidential Ambition: G5 Party Faces Uncertainty

In a dramatic turn of events that has shaken Nigerian political circles, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has vowed to thwart the presidential ambitions of his political ally, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. This revelation comes amidst growing tensions within the ranks of the G5 Governors, a group of five influential governors from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who have been embroiled in internal conflicts with the party’s leadership.

The G5 Governors, initially united in their quest to thwart Atiku Abubakar Presidential contest, have now found themselves on the brink of fragmentation. Wike’s declaration has escalated the rift, signaling a potential shift in the political landscape that could have serious ramifications for both the PDP and the 2027 presidential race.

Sources close to Wike revealed that his decision stems from what he perceives as Makinde’s growing ambition and his perceived disloyalty within the G5 group. Wike, who has been a formidable force in Nigerian politics, is known for his sharp political maneuvering and has been a vocal critic of the current leadership of the PDP, particularly over the party’s handling of its presidential ticket and internal squabbles.

In his statement, Wike was unequivocal: “I will not sit idly by and watch Makinde position himself for higher political office while the interests of the G5 and the people of the South-South are sidelined. If Makinde wants to play at the national level, he must first answer to us.”

Governor Makinde, on the other hand, has remained relatively quiet in the face of these accusations. However, political insiders suggest that he may be preparing to take legal and political steps to counter Wike’s allegations and protect his own presidential aspirations.

The tensions within the G5 have left the group’s unity in doubt, with many questioning its future viability as a cohesive political force. The group, which initially gained traction due to its unified stance against the PDP’s national leadership, now faces internal divisions that could weaken its political leverage in the upcoming elections.

Analysts warn that the G5’s fallout could provide opportunities for opposition parties to capitalize on the PDP’s disarray, further complicating the political equation ahead of the 2027 elections. As the situation develops, it remains to be seen whether Wike’s resolve will cause a deeper schism within the PDP or if Makinde’s ambition will remain unscathed.

Political observers are closely monitoring the situation, as any further deterioration of the G5 could set the stage for a reshaping of political alliances in the coming months. The stakes are high, and with Nigeria’s electoral season fast approaching, the next steps from both Wike and Makinde could prove pivotal in determining the future of their political careers—and the direction of the PDP as a whole.