Police Set Record Straight on Where, When Suspected Killers of Anambra Lawmaker Escaped, Arrest Their Boss

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has clarified that two suspects linked to the killing of a former Anambra lawmaker did not escape from the police cell or detention facility, as widely speculated, but rather during an operation aimed at apprehending their sponsor.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, made this clarification in an exclusive interview with this reporter, Izunna Okafor, on Wednesday, over the trending reports suggesting that some arrested suspects in connection with the murder of the sitting lawmaker had escaped from police detention facility at RRS, Awkuzu.

According to him, such reports misrepresented the situation and the press statement he issued on Tuesday, thereby necessitating and prompting the Command to set the record straight.

While describing the incident as every unfortunate, the Police Spokesman, however, reiterated that the Anambra State Police Command has nothing to hide about, emphasizing that security remains a collective responsibility.

“As the security situation evolves in Anambra, we ensure that residents stay informed,” he said.

Providing a breakdown of how and where the suspect escaped, SP Ikenga explained that the Command had nine suspects in custody in connection with the murder of Hon. Azuka and other heinous crimes. He, however, disclosed that, during interrogation, two of these suspects, who played key roles in the crime, provided information about their sponsor, as well as their meeting point and location where they used to keep their operational vehicles.

“In a follow-up investigation, operatives took the two suspects to the location they identified as their meeting point with their sponsor and receiver of stolen items in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area. The goal was to arrest this notorious individual and dismantle their network. Unfortunately, during the operation, the two suspects escape,” he explained.

He also noted that, despite the escape, the police successfully arrested the criminal gang’s sponsor and receiver as was identified by the suspects. He said in addition to the arrest of the sponsor, two operational vehicles used in the abduction and murder of the lawmaker —a black Lexus 350 SUV and a black Toyota RAV4— were also recovered during the operation that night.

He confirmed that the arrested individual, whose full identity will be made public in due time, was the main financier of the group, providing them with operational tools and logistics.

Further setting the record straight on the circumstances surrounding the escape of the suspects, the Police Spokesman explained that “The suspects were handcuffed at the time of their escape. The area where they fled is swampy, which may have aided their movement, but there is no excuse. The command is thoroughly reviewing the details of how they escaped to ensure this does not happen again,” he said.

SP Ikenga further clarified that the incident occurred on the night of February 8, 2025, two days before the new Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, officially assumed duty on February 10.

“As soon as the Commissioner was briefed about the situation yesterday, February 18th, he immediately ordered an intense manhunt for the fleeing suspects,” he said.

Continuing, he assured that all operatives involved in the operation during which the suspects escaped are currently at the Anambra State Police Command Headquarters undergoing debriefing.

“Disciplinary actions are already being taken to address any negligence involved. The CP has assured that anyone found culpable would not go unpunished. As that goes on, part of our main priority now remains to re-arrest the fleeing suspects and ensure that they face justice,” he stated.

On why the suspects have not yet been declared wanted, SP Ikenga explained that the police are following due process.

“Declaring someone wanted is a process. We must exhaust all investigative options first. However, we are also working towards obtaining a court order to formally declare them wanted,” he added.

While addressing social media claims that the escape was a result of sabotage or police complicity, SP Ikenga strongly refuted such allegations as unwarranted, juxtaposing the claims with the several efforts, security successes and loss of officers so far recorded by the Command in the fight against insecurity in Anambra State.

According to him, “The police cannot be the same people who risked their lives with other security operatives to arrest these criminals and other notorious criminal elements in the state, and then turn around to sabotage the process or the state in general.

“Together with other sister agencies, we have dismantled numerous criminal camps and lost some of our operatives in the fight against crime in Anambra State. So, how can we, after all these, end up to sabotage the system?

“The public should trust that we are doing everything possible as humans to ensure the security of Anambra State, and cannot be sabotaging our efforts, because sabotaging the security system of the state means sabotaging our own efforts too.”

The Police Spokesman commended the Anambra State Government and residents for their continued cooperation with security agencies, particularly in the fight against crime. He cited the recent launch of Operation Udo Ga-Achị as a strategic step against criminal elements in the state, describing it as a well-structured initiative to ensure lasting peace.

“The CP, Orutugu-led Police Command is committed to stabilizing security in Anambra, and I re-assure Ndị Anambra this situation is being handled with the urgency it deserves. The CP’s priority in that regard now is ensuring that the escaped suspects are rearrested and that those responsible for any operational lapses face serious disciplinary measures,” he stated.

He further urged Ndị Anambra to continue supporting the police and other security outfits in the fight against crime, adding that the Command will not relent on its efforts.

“These suspects will be rearrested, and justice must be served,” he concluded.