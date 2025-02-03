Local Pot, Guns, Candles, Others Recovered As Police Arrest Six in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was another round of victories in the ongoing war against crime in Anambra State, as the operatives of the State Police Command arrested six more suspects in the state.

The suspects, who were all apprehended over the weekend, were arrested at different locations in different parts of the state.

Confirming this in a statement to newsmen on Sunday, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, said different kinds of incriminating items were recovered from the suspects.

The statement reads: “Given the Improved Operational Positioning placed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, the State Police Command today 2nd February 2025 has six suspects in custody from separate stop-and-search operations in the State.

“Also recovered were one locally-made double barrel gun, one locally-made revolver pistol, one 7.62mm live ammunition, one metal axe, one Q-Link motorcycle with Reg No. JRV 760 QH, a gallon of substance suspected to be a hard drug, local pot, white and red cloth with NBM and Number 7 inscription on it. Others include some pieces of red and white clothes, candles, three Android phones and four ATM Cards.

“Police Operatives attached to Anaku Divisional Headquarters, while on stop and search at Anaku/Omor Junction today 2nd February 2025 by 8 am intercepted eight suspects riding on a motorcycle. The suspects took to their heels in the process of searching by the operatives.

“However, during a hot chase by the Police team, three of the suspects Okafor Chibike, Ekene Lucky Nwadigbu and Godwin Osaz all males and residents of Omor were arrested and arms concealed in a bag was confiscated.

“The items recovered include: one locally-made double barrel gun, one locally-made revolver pistol, one dagger, three Android phones and four ATM cards. The Police team is currently combing the area for possible arrest of the other fleeing gang members.

“Preliminary information reveals that the suspects are members of the Aye Confraternity and were en route to their den for initiation. Also, one of their motorcycles was recovered and brought to the Police station.

“Earlier in a similar development at Eke Awgbu Junction on 1st February 2025 by 7.43 pm, Police operatives attached to the Awgbu Divisional Headquarters who were on security screening operations, intercepted three suspects namely: Chidera Nwochia ‘M’ aged 20 years old from Amiri Orlu, Imo State, Chizurumu Elvis ‘M’ aged 23 years old from Mbano Imo State and Kosisochukwu Obiechina ‘M’ 21 years old from Agukwu Nri, Anambra State in a tricycle.

“During the search, one 7.62mm live ammunition, one black axe, a gallon of substance suspected to be hard drug, a local pot, white and red cloth with NBM and number 7 inscription on it, some pieces of red and white clothes and candles.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the Black Axe Confraternity and were en route to their initiation ground. The Police also recovered the tricycle which was conveying the suspects to the venue of their initiation.

“All the suspects shall be charged to court on the conclusion of the investigations.”