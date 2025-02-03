8.4 C
New York
Monday, February 3, 2025
Search
Subscribe

“Prevent PDP’s Return To Power Or Suffer The Consequences” – APC Warns Nigerians

Politics
Bala Ibrahim
Bala Ibrahim

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to prevent the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from regaining power, warning of the negative consequences of a potential PDP comeback.

Bala Ibrahim, the APC’s National Publicity Director, addressed reporters, stating that the damage caused by the PDP’s 16 years in power is still being felt nationwide.

He further stated that Nigerians must not allow the party to return, stressing that the APC’s leadership has proven far more capable of handling the nation’s challenges.

“Nigeria is still suffering from the consequences of the PDP’s 16 years of misrule.

“People seem to forget the rot left behind. Are we really considering giving these clowns another chance to ruin the country? This is just the beginning, I assure you,” Ibrahim said.

READ ALSO  El-Rufai Fires Back at Bwala Amid Tinubu Government Debate

He continued, calling the PDP “incompetent” and asserting that its failure to manage internal crises further proves its inability to govern.

Ibrahim also referred to the current situation within the PDP as a product of their mismanagement, questioning how the APC could be blamed for the party’s internal conflicts.

“We won’t even stay near them. What right do they have to blame us for their own problems? How can the APC be responsible for their leadership crisis?” he queried.

Ibrahim concluded by suggesting that the PDP should learn how to conduct politics from the APC’s Progressive Institute, established by national chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

READ ALSO  Rwanda Begins Deportation of U.S. Mercenaries and Illegal Miners

He further added, “If the PDP wants to understand how to play politics without bitterness, they should come and learn from us.”

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
PDP Crisis Deepens: Anyanwu and Wike’s Closed-Door Meeting Exposes Alleged Corruption and Infighting Within NWC
Next article
Local Pot, Guns, Candles, Others Recovered As Police Arrest Six in Anambra

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Anyanwu’s Dismissal of PDP Governors’ Forum’s Position on Appeal Court Ruling Raises Concerns

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports