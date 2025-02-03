“Prevent PDP’s Return To Power Or Suffer The Consequences” – APC Warns Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to prevent the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from regaining power, warning of the negative consequences of a potential PDP comeback.

Bala Ibrahim, the APC’s National Publicity Director, addressed reporters, stating that the damage caused by the PDP’s 16 years in power is still being felt nationwide.

He further stated that Nigerians must not allow the party to return, stressing that the APC’s leadership has proven far more capable of handling the nation’s challenges.

“Nigeria is still suffering from the consequences of the PDP’s 16 years of misrule.

“People seem to forget the rot left behind. Are we really considering giving these clowns another chance to ruin the country? This is just the beginning, I assure you,” Ibrahim said.

He continued, calling the PDP “incompetent” and asserting that its failure to manage internal crises further proves its inability to govern.

Ibrahim also referred to the current situation within the PDP as a product of their mismanagement, questioning how the APC could be blamed for the party’s internal conflicts.

“We won’t even stay near them. What right do they have to blame us for their own problems? How can the APC be responsible for their leadership crisis?” he queried.

Ibrahim concluded by suggesting that the PDP should learn how to conduct politics from the APC’s Progressive Institute, established by national chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

He further added, “If the PDP wants to understand how to play politics without bitterness, they should come and learn from us.”