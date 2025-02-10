8.4 C
Atiku, Tambuwal, Imoke Hold Closed-Door Meeting With Obasanjo

Politics

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
By: Daure David

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, along with former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, and Senator Aminu Tambuwal, a former governor of Sokoto State, held a closed-door meeting with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday at his hilltop residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The highly private meeting, which lasted several hours, has raised speculation about its purpose. While the details of the discussions remain undisclosed, sources suggest that the meeting could be linked to the upcoming 2027 presidential election. Atiku, Imoke, and Tambuwal are all key figures in Nigeria’s political opposition, and their visit to the former president’s residence has fueled widespread rumors that they may be strategizing ahead of the crucial election to challenge the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obasanjo, who has remained a significant political figure even after his presidency, is often sought after for his advice and guidance, especially by opposition leaders. The closed nature of the meeting has sparked curiosity, as many are wondering if it signals the beginning of a broader political alliance or endorsement for one of the attendees in the 2027 race.

Though no official statement has been released regarding the outcome of the meeting, analysts speculate that the discussions could have revolved around coalition-building efforts, election strategies, and the broader political landscape leading up to 2027.

As the meeting’s contents remain under wraps, all eyes will now be on the political movements of Atiku, Tambuwal, and Imoke, as well as any potential statements from Obasanjo in the coming days.

Details of the meeting are expected to be revealed soon.

Stay tuned for updates.

