Haiti's government failed to prevent deadly Kenscoff gang attack

On January 27, heavily armed gangs attacked Kenscoff, a neighborhood home to Haiti’s elite, killing at least 40 people, including pastors, teachers, and children, while displacing more than 1,660 residents. The Viv Ansanm gang coalition launched the assault, storming homes, opening fire indiscriminately, and setting buildings ablaze. Many of the victims were working-class people who farm on the outskirts of the area.

Despite prior intelligence warnings from the Ministries of Interior and Justice, the government failed to act, leaving residents defenseless. Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé later admitted that officials were aware of the impending attack but did not mobilize forces in time to prevent the bloodshed. This revelation has sparked public outrage, highlighting the government’s inability to curb escalating gang violence.

Initially overwhelmed, police later deployed specialized units, killing at least 20 gang members in counterattacks. However, law enforcement unions criticized the lack of equipment and resources, arguing that the attack could have been avoided with better preparation. Kenscoff’s strategic location,linking the West and Southeast departments,has made it a key target as gangs tighten their grip on Haiti, already controlling 85% of Port-au-Prince.

Prime Minister Fils-Aimé has vowed to strengthen police forces and dismantle armed groups, declaring, “The state will not back down. We will strike hard and relentlessly.” Despite these promises, many Haitians remain outraged, questioning whether the government can regain control as gang violence continues to devastate the nation.

