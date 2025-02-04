Pray for Peace & Stability of Bauchi, Nigeria – Gov. Bala Mohammed Urges Intending Christian Pilgrims

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has called on the 2025 intending Christian pilgrims to pray for the peace, stability, and development of Bauchi State and Nigeria as they embark on their spiritual journey.

Speaking at a farewell event at Bauchi Government House, Mohammed described pilgrimage as a sacred exercise that offers believers the opportunity to draw closer to God and seek divine forgiveness.

He congratulated the intending pilgrims and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fairness and inclusivity, ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens, regardless of religious, ethnic, or tribal backgrounds.

He, however, highlighted that his administration has fully sponsored all 176 intending pilgrims, urging them to reciprocate the gesture by being good ambassadors of the state and demonstrating continued support and cooperation for the administration’s efforts toward progress and unity.