Gunshots Fired As Fubara, Wike Men Clash At PDP Secretariat

A violent clash erupted between supporters of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Minister of Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Secretariat in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The clash led to sporadic shootings around the secretariat, located on Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway.

Eyewitnesses reported that the gunshots were fired by security operatives, who have been guarding the facility since the removal of the Aaron Chukwuemeka-led executives by the court. Others report that the gunshots were fired by political thuIt should be noted that Fubara and his predecessor are at odds with each other, allegedly over the control of political structures in the state.

The latest incident occurred when Fubara’s supporters, who had been ejected from the office by security personnel following the court verdict, attempted to retake the office on Friday morning.

They were halted by Wike’s loyalists, who stormed the area, leading to a serious confrontation.