Gunmen Abduct Abia Electoral Commission Chairman

Gunmen on Friday kidnapped Prof. George Chima, chairman of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission.

According to an eye witness, he was kidnapped from his residence in Okigwe, Imo State by four heavily armed men who stormed his residence at approximately 5:30 pm, disrupting a meeting with lecturers from Abia State University.

The kidnappers reportedly chased away the visitors before abducting him. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, given the proximity of Okigwe to Uturu, where the university is located.

Imo State police spokesperson DSP Henry Okoye confirmed the kidnapping, stating that the Commissioner of Police has launched a rescue operation to secure Chima’s safe release and apprehend the perpetrators.