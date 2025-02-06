8.4 C
Fintiri swears in Sani Ribadu, younger brother to Nuhu Ribadu, as the new Emir of Fufore

N/East
Fintiri swears in Sani Ribadu, younger brother to Nuhu Ribadu, as the new Emir of Fufore
Fintiri swears in Sani Ribadu, younger brother to Nuhu Ribadu, as the new Emir of Fufore

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

Adamawa State Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has sworn in Alhaji Sani Ribadu, the younger brother of National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, as the new Emir of Fufore.

By Adam Umar Kumo

Ribadu’s appointment comes amid controversy surrounding the creation of seven new kingdoms in Adamawa State, including the Fufore emirate, in December 2024.

The decision has been met with criticism from some Adamawa residents, including Dr. Ardo, a prominent politician, and Prof. Alkasum, a history teacher, who have declared the emirate illegal and shameful.

The matter is currently before the court.

