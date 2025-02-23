8.4 C
Fada Ebube Muonso, the Only Apostle of Truth in Anambra

Guest Viewpoint

By Raymond Chukwunachi Okoye

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Chibuzo Obimma (Fr. Ebube Muonso), just like Saint Thomas Aquinas, works out the standard interpretation of the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

Wisdom, knowledge and truth are bestowed on individuals by the Holy Spirit. Whenever the Holy Spirit speaks to a prophet, he must deliver the message; failure to do so, he will face heavy punishments.

Fada Ebube Muonso cannot say no to the message of the Holy Spirit being revealed under the prophetic anointing.

Fada Ebube Muonso is the Elijah and Moses that is here with us to librate the people of God – the masses, from bondage of the modern-day Herods and Pharaohs.

When Late Hon  Justice Azuka was kidnapped on the eve of Christmas, Governor Soludo-led administration did nothing to rescue him from captivity. It was the family of late Hon. Justice Azuka, together with well-wishers, that mobilized police from Abuja.

When the police personnel came into Anambra State, they were able to apprehend the kidnappers and handed them over to the police in Anambra.

Ndi Anambra were patiently waiting for justice to be meted to the suspects, who allegedly killed Hon. Justice Azuka, only to wake up to hear that the two kidnappers have escaped.

The Holy Spirit compelled Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (Ebube Muonso) to speak out, in the face of this anomaly; and instead of Gov. Soludo’s administration to give vivid account of how it happened, the Anambra government mobilized APGA e-rats to blackmail Fada Ebube Muonso and insult God’s ordained minister.

Truth is bitter. Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s administration hates truth. It is regrettable that Soludo is ever ready to spend billions of naira belonging to Anambra people in fighting the apostle of truth.

Raymond Chukwunachi Okoye,
Director, Ayamelum TV, writes from Anaku, Anambra State.

