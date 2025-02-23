Onitsha Drug Market To Be Reopened Ten Days After Investigations Says Soludo

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The Onitsha Drug Market shut down by the National Agency For Food And Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC last two weeks would be reopened ten days after investigations and measures put in place to avert sale of fake and counterfeit drugs in the area .

Similarly the Agency have been urged to concentrate more on the supply and distribution chain which has remained the root cause of the peddling of substandard products .

According to Gov Charles Soludo who paid a working visit to the market at the River Niger Bridge Head Onitsha , the battle against fake drug is holistic and the Anambra state government shall continue to throw it’s weight behind the organization.

Soludo noted that while enforcement actions like market closures are necessary, addressing the supply chain issues is the key to ensuring long-term success in the fight against counterfeit drugs.

He pointed out that his administration has been actively engaging with NAFDAC to facilitate a sustainable solution, adding that the market will be reopened within the next ten days after necessary measures have been put in place.

The governor commended NAFDAC for its commitment to regulatory enforcement and pledged his administration’s continued support in eradicating the menace of fake drugs.

He urged traders and pharmaceutical stakeholders to cooperate fully with regulatory agencies to strengthen quality control and enhance the integrity of drug distribution.

The governor also encouraged members of the public to report suspicious drug-related activities, emphasizing that community vigilance is crucial in combating counterfeit pharmaceuticals.

He however urged local traders to uphold best practices and work collaboratively with authorities to ensure that only genuine and approved medications reach consumers.

The governor’s visit reaffirmed the government’s dedication to improving healthcare standards and protecting citizens from the dangers of fake drugs.

Accompanied by the State Commissioner of Police, Orutugu and NAFDAC’s South East Regional Comptroller, Mr. Iluyomade Martins, Soludo was taken around the market and briefed on key findings from the ongoing investigation into illegal drug distribution.