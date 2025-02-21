Murder of Anambra Lawmaker: The Key Suspects Are Still with Us, the Escapees Are Drivers, Must be Arrested — CP Ikioye

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has assured Ndi Anambra that the prime suspects involved in the gruesome murder of Hon. Justice Azuka remain in custody while efforts are being intensified to apprehend two others who recently escaped during a police operation.

The CP disclosed this on Friday while addressing journalists at the Anambra State Police Headquarters in Awka on Friday, where he also clarified that while the escape of the two suspects was regrettable, it did not compromise the ongoing investigation, as the major culprits remain under police custody. He strongly reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the fleeing suspects are re-arrested and brought to justice, emphasizing that no stone would be left unturned in the pursuit of justice for the slain lawmaker.

“It is important to reiterate that this unfortunate incident occurred two days before I formally assumed office as the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, on 10th February 2025. However, upon receiving intelligence regarding this case on 18th February 2025, I deemed it necessary to brief Ndi Anambra and the general public, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to keeping residents informed about the evolving security situation in the state,” he stated.

Giving further insight into the circumstances surrounding the escape, CP Ikioye explained that two of the suspects, identified as Ikemefuna Ossai from Delta State and Chinedu Okoli from Imo State, were among the eleven arrested individuals paraded by the Command in connection with the kidnap and murder of the lawmaker.

According to him, while they were not the masterminds of the crime, they also played a crucial role as the drivers of the criminal gang.

He further said that the police investigations revealed that the two men were assisting operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Awkuzu in tracking down one Tochukwu Akolisa, an Anambra native suspected of receiving and disposing of stolen vehicles and valuables belonging to their victims.

According to the CP, however, the operation to apprehend Tochukwu Akolisa, the suspect attempted to flee upon sighting the police, prompting officers to shoot him in the leg before taking him into custody. Continuing, he said, in the heat of the moment, the earlier arrested suspects, Ikemefuna and Chinedu took advantage of the situation to escape in a vehicle. He added that, despite immediate pursuit, the suspects abandoned the car and disappeared into a nearby bush, while, since then, all attempts to recapture them have been unsuccessful.

CP Ikioye expressed his deep concern over the unfortunate escape and assured the public that he had taken decisive steps to address the situation, including briefing the Force Headquarters on the incident and launching a full-scale manhunt for the fugitives. He also confirmed that disciplinary actions had been initiated against officers whose negligence may have contributed to the unfortunate incident.

“As the substantive Commissioner of Police, I consider it a priority to ensure the re-arrest of these suspects and to implement stringent measures to prevent such security breaches in the future,” he assured.

While reiterating the Command’s resolve to rid the state of criminal elements, CP Ikioye highlighted some of the recent breakthroughs recorded in the fight against crime.

According to him, on 18th February 2025, operatives patrolling Upper Iweka, Onitsha, intercepted and arrested a male suspect, Orji Chigozie, found in possession of a locally fabricated Beretta pistol. He said preliminary investigations suggest the suspect’s involvement in criminal activities in the area. While parading the suspect, the CP said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, for further interrogation and possible prosecution.

“Similarly, in the early hours of 19th February 2025, police operatives rescued a kidnapped victim in Ihiala after a swift and coordinated operation. The victim had been abducted the previous night along Ilo Akpukwu Road, Nkwelle Ezunaka, but was rescued after a hot pursuit by officers from the 3-3 Division.

“The assailants were forced to abandon the victim and flee, leaving behind an ash-colored Toyota Corolla with registration number AND 550 JD, which had been reported stolen and used in the abduction. The vehicle has since been recovered, while efforts to track down the fleeing kidnappers continue,” he stated.

CP Ikioye reiterated that the Anambra State Police Command remained unwavering in its commitment to securing the state, working in synergy with other security agencies, the military, and local vigilante groups to disrupt criminal networks.

“The Nigeria Police Force, as the lead agency in internal security, will continue to work in synergy with the military, other security agencies, and local vigilante groups to enhance operational capacity, security coverage, and tactical efficiency. Our goal is to disrupt criminal activities and ensure that Anambra State remains a safe and secure environment for all,” he assured.

He further urged Ndi Anambra to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information that could aid ongoing investigations and security operations.

Concluding, CP Ikioye reassured that the escape of the two suspects would not derail the pursuit of justice, vowing that their re-arrest was only a matter of time.