Dogara’s Unguided Utterances and Shehu Buba’s Quest for Relevance: An Unwarranted Distraction from the Real Issues

By: Daure David

In a time when Nigerian politics demands constructive dialogue, cohesion, and forward-thinking leadership, the recent statements made by Yakubu Dogara and Senator Shehu Buba during the flag-off of the 1.5km road project raise a number of questions about their motivations. Far from being strategic or valuable contributions to the nation’s progress, these utterances appear to serve only their own personal and political interests. It is increasingly evident that their actions are not only unfounded but also divisive, threatening to undermine the collective political will of the people.

While these two individuals have played prominent roles in Nigeria’s political landscape, their recent conduct is disappointing and reflective of a lack of clear direction. Instead of focusing on the key priorities that affect the people of Bauchi and the entire nation, they have resorted to petty political jabs and power plays—clearly more interested in stoking divisive rhetoric rather than offering solutions.

The Undemocratic Drift of Dogara’s Utterances

Yakubu Dogara, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has always been a figure of considerable political influence. However, it appears that in his quest for relevance, he has begun to adopt an increasingly irresponsible stance—one that contradicts the best interests of his people. His most recent comments during the flag-off of the road project are a clear example of this troubling trend. Instead of celebrating the developmental strides being made by the state, he chose to indulge in unfounded criticism, targeting Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration.

Dogara’s utterances were not only unprovoked but also lacked any substantial backing or justification. They came across as personal vendettas rather than genuine critiques intended to foster progress. His comments are a stark reminder of the dangers posed by politicians who, in their pursuit of political vendettas, forget the primary purpose of public office: to serve the people.

Rather than acknowledge the developmental achievements under Governor Bala Mohammed’s leadership, Dogara seems more inclined to sow division for self-serving reasons. His criticisms lacked substance and were largely motivated by his political maneuvering. Dogara’s unrelenting need to discredit those in power speaks volumes about his fixation on the past, rather than embracing a future that is collaborative and solution-oriented.

Senator Shehu Buba’s Personal Agenda

Equally as troubling is the role Senator Shehu Buba has played in perpetuating this divisive narrative. Buba, who has aligned himself with Dogara in making these baseless statements, appears more interested in seeking revenge than contributing meaningfully to the governance of Bauchi State. Buba’s ongoing campaign to undermine the current administration reeks of political ambition, and not a genuine desire for the betterment of the people.

Rather than working alongside Governor Bala Mohammed and other stakeholders to address the pressing issues in the state, Buba’s rhetoric seems designed to build personal relevance through petty squabbles. This approach undermines the collective efforts of leaders and citizens who are trying to move forward. The continuous undermining of Governor Bala Mohammed, despite the latter’s commendable achievements, is a clear indication that Buba is not working in the public interest. It’s more about clinging to power and reviving an old order that no longer holds much weight.

The Bigger Picture: PDP’s Call for Unity

Dogara and Buba’s statements, though disruptive, offer an important opportunity for reflection. It is time for the PDP and its supporters to consider their role in the political ecosystem. Rather than getting bogged down in personal squabbles and negative campaigning, the focus must return to the core issues that matter most: good governance, the improvement of infrastructure, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities for the people of Bauchi State.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s leadership has, so far, been a source of hope for many. His administration has made significant strides in infrastructure development, job creation, and overall social welfare. The many roads projects, for instance, is just one of many tangible examples of how his leadership is delivering results. Instead of using these developments as a platform to unite and build upon, Dogara and Buba seem bent on distracting the public with grievances that are increasingly irrelevant to the people’s needs.

PDP and its supporters must refocus on what truly matters: strengthening the unity of the party, consolidating on the gains of Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration, and creating a united front in preparation for the 2027 elections. The petty wrangling and internal bickering that have plagued the party in recent times should be a thing of the past. The path to victory in 2027 lies in building on the existing foundation, focusing on the needs of the people, and working together toward a common goal.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s Steady Progress

Governor Bala Mohammed’s leadership has brought undeniable progress to Bauchi State. From improving road infrastructure to boosting the state’s economy, his administration has shown a consistent commitment to development. The 1.5km road project is just one such example, and rather than being the subject of divisive politics, it should be a symbol of what can be achieved when leaders set aside personal interests and work toward a common goal.

Governor Mohammed’s continued success in governance is a reflection of his focus on the needs of the people, not on irrelevant political squabbles. His emphasis on unity and progress has made him the preferred candidate for many in the state, and he remains the most viable option for 2027. His achievements speak louder than the petty criticisms of Dogara and Buba, and they will continue to resonate with the people long after these figures have faded into political obscurity.

The Way Forward: Moving Beyond Divisive Politics

The political landscape in Bauchi State and Nigeria at large is at a crossroads. Leaders like Dogara and Buba must decide whether to focus on their personal grievances or align themselves with the people’s vision for the future. Their continued efforts to sabotage the progress made by Governor Bala Mohammed do not serve anyone except themselves. For the people of Bauchi and the nation as a whole, this kind of politics is no longer acceptable.

It is time for the PDP, and indeed all political parties, to set aside their differences and unite for the common good. The people of Bauchi State deserve leadership that is focused on delivering results—not on fueling unnecessary conflict. As the 2027 elections approach, the people will remember those who put their personal ambitions above the needs of the people.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s achievements speak for themselves, and they will undoubtedly continue to be the driving force behind his re-election bid. The road ahead is clear: it is a road to unity, progress, and continued development for Bauchi State. As for Dogara and Buba, it seems their legacy will ultimately be defined by their failure to rise above petty politics and contribute meaningfully to the people’s progress.

In the end, the political future of Bauchi State lies not in the hands of those seeking relevance through divisiveness, but in the hands of leaders like Governor Bala Mohammed who understand the true essence of governance—service to the people.