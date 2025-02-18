Anambra Philanthropist, Nwokoro, Continues Drive to Raise More Millionaires in Ebenator

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Ebenator, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was once again agog with excitement on Friday, February 14, 2025, as UK-based philanthropist and business mogul, Chief Jude Mmaduabuchukwu Nwokoro, continued his Raising Future Millionaires initiative, this time extending his generosity to more beneficiaries.

Tagged Umueke Kindred Elugwu Umunnama Youth Empowerment: Raising Millionaires (Phase 2), the event, which coincided with the 10th wedding anniversary of Chief Nwokoro and his wife, Mrs. Chiamaka Nwokoro, was a remarkable demonstration of love, commitment to youth empowerment, and community development. The well-attended event also served as a dual celebration for the birthday of their son, Master Anthonio Valentine Nwokoro.

Building on the success of the first edition, the second phase saw another youth, Master Chigaemezu Chukwujinka, from Umueke Kindred, Elugwu Umunnama Ebenator, emerge as the latest beneficiary of ₦1,000,000 (one million naira) to support his aspirations and boost his venture.

In the spirit of empowering and supporting the vulnerable, widows present at the event received a total sum of ₦500,000, further cementing Chief Nwokoro’s reputation as a compassionate benefactor who prioritizes the well-being of the less privileged.

Additionally, the Best Couple of the Year prize was awarded to Mr. and Mrs. Godwin Odidika, who smiled home with a whopping sum of ₦200,000, in recognition of their exemplary marital bond.

As part of his long-term vision to nurture the next generation, Chief Nwokoro also awarded scholarships to four promising students from Ebenator, covering their educational expenses and smoothening their academic journey. The scholarship recipients included: Ifunanya Chukwulozie, Chikamso Ndunwa, Ebuchim Okechukwu, Chikaodiri Ekpebuozo.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter, Chief Nwokolo reaffirmed his commitment to sustainable youth empowerment, stressing that his goal was not just to give out financial aid but to provide a lifeline for industrious young individuals. He noted that participants must exhibit discipline, hard work, and a sense of responsibility, a must not have any linkage to hard drugs or criminal activities, to qualify to participate or benefit from the initiative.

“Giving people money is not enough; the goal is to empower them to create wealth and sustain themselves. That’s why this initiative focuses on identifying people with potential and giving them the push they need to succeed,” he stated.

He further reiterated that the empowerment program was designed to discourage vices such as drug addiction, alcoholism, and crime, by rewarding individuals who embrace positive lifestyles and demonstrate readiness to build a better future.

The event, which was strictly transparent and merit-based, attracted dignitaries from Ebenator and beyond, including community leaders, religious leaders, and other community stakeholders, all of whom commended Chief Nwokoro’s dedication and commitment to human capital development and bettering the community in general.

In a goodwill message, Ambassador Chigozie Henry Anadi, the President-General of Ebenator, who was also present at the event, described the initiative as a groundbreaking effort that aligns with the community’s agenda to uplift youths and create a ripple effect of prosperity. He praised Chief Nwokoro’s vision and called on other well-meaning indigenes to emulate his generosity.

Similarly, the Chairman of Umunnama Progressive Union, Ambassador Ugochukwu Abbah, lauded the program, noting that it was not just an act of giving, but a deliberate investment in the future of Ebenator and her citizens.

The beneficiaries, in their separate remarks, expressed gratitude to Chief Nwokoro and his family, praying for divine blessings and pledging to utilize the resources wisely. Many attendees hailed the event as a life-changing initiative, emphasizing its potential to transform the community by creating self-reliant individuals who, in turn, will empower others.

With the second edition of the event now tied up, evidence abounds that Ebenator is on the path to becoming a model community, where youth empowerment and social welfare are prioritized.