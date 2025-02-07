House Of Reps Approves Creation Of Orlu, Aba Other States

The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review has endorsed the creation of 31 new states in Nigeria, including Orlu State, Aba State, and others.

This monumental decision, if finalized, will expand the number of sub-national entities in the country from 36 to 67, alongside the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over Thursday’s plenary session in the absence of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, unveiled the proposal.

The recommendation outlines the legal and procedural steps required to establish new states, emphasizing strict adherence to constitutional provisions.

Among the proposed new states, Okun, Okura, and Confluence States are to be carved from Kogi State, while Benue Ala and Apa States are set to emerge from Benue.

Amana State will be created from Adamawa, Katagum from Bauchi, and Savannah from Borno. The list also includes Muri State from Taraba and New Kaduna and Gujarat from Kaduna State.

The South-East region is set to benefit significantly, with the creation of Etiti, Orashi, Adada, Orlu, and Aba States.

Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Ondo, Lagos, and Ogun are also in line for additional states, such as Ogoja, Warri, Obolo, Torumbe, Lagoon, and Ijebu, respectively.

This move by the House of Reps reflects a longstanding demand by various ethnic groups in the country for state creation, with proponents arguing it will enhance representation, governance, and economic development in underserved areas.

The committee emphasized that the process requires rigorous adherence to constitutional requirements, including legislative approvals and a referendum in the affected areas. The proposal must secure a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly before becoming law.

If implemented, this state creation initiative will be one of Nigeria’s most significant constitutional amendments since independence, which is expected to redefine the country’s political structure and governance framework.

The proposal now awaits further legislative processes and public input, which will set the stage for debates over the practicality and implications of creating 31 new states.