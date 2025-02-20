Court orders Defence Minister, CDS to pay N5m damage to Edoziem, IPoB bigwig for illegally tagging him insurgent, declaring him wanted

…also to tender apology to him in 2 national dailies

By Chuks Eke

The Federal High Court No. 1 sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, presided over by Justice I.N. Oweibo, has declared as illegal the wrongful declaration of Mazi Chika Edoziem, second-in-comnand of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB a wanted person, terrorist, insurgent, kidnapper and a violent criminal by the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Defense Staff, CDS.

In a judgement he delivered on Thursday in Suit No. FHC/OW/FHR/29/2024, filed by the plaintiff, Mazi Chika Edoziem, against the defendants, Minister of Justice and CDS, Justice Oweibo held that the March 22, 2024 publication of Edoziem’s name and photograph in the Ministry of Defence’s First Edition of 2024, as a security threat, was done in gross violation of his constitutionally guaranteed right to dignity of human persons and as such, unconstitutional.

Justice Oweibo therefore directed the defendants to immediately rettract the unconstitutionall declaration of Edoziem as a terrorist, insurgent, kidnapper, violent criminal and wanted person and to issue an unreserved public apology to the plaintiff in two national newspapers, as well as pay him N5 million as damages for the infringement of his fundamental right to dignity of human person.

In his remarks shortly after the judgement, lead counsel to IPoB, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq. described the court decision as a landmark judgement and a triumph for the rule of law.

Ejiofor notedl that among the many names listed in the said Notice, Mazi Chika Edoziem was the only one who successfully challenged this illegal publication or inclusion of his revered name in the offending publication.

According to Ejiofor, “His global reputation as a peace advocate stands in sharp contrast to the blatant false allegations. This judgment is a strong statement against unjust profiling and underscores the importance of due process in security matters”.

He further declared: “security agencies must focus on proper profiling to identify actual criminals rather than targeting innocent citizens. The real perpetrators of crime operate in known locations, and tackling insecurity requires collective responsibility beyond just the security forces”.

“I therefore extend my heartfelt gratitude to my dedicated colleagues in Chambers whose relentless efforts made this victory possible. Special thanks to Ezigbo Umuchineke for their unwavering support and prayers, and whose peaceful conduct has enabled seamless defence in matters affecting genuine and peaceful agitators”.

“Above all, I thank Almighty God for His guidance and protection throughout the proceedings. Justice has prevailed, and we march forward with renewed faith in the rule of law; Even as we continue to move”.