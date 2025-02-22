Benue APC Elders Forums Give Gov Alia and President Tinubu Approval Nod

…Advises Senator Moro to focus more on PDP, Constituents

The Elders’ Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, has expressed its confidence and support in the dynamic leadership of Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reaffirming its commitment to their shared vision for the progress and development of the state and nation.

The Forum made their stand public at a press briefing in Makurdi, on Saturday, February, 22nd, 2025.

Led by its Chairman and former Senator representing Benue North-East Senatorial District, Senator Barnabas Gemade, the Forum commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the good steps he is putting in place for the overall good of the country, expressing its unwavering confidence in the ability of the Alia led administration to improve the welfare of the citizens and enhance the state’s fortunes.

They commended the Benue State House of Assembly for performing their oversight function without fear or favour, praising them for their recommendation for the removal of the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, amidst serious allegations of mismanagement and abuse of office.

The Forum’s statement read in part, “After a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding the Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese’s removal, it is clear that the Benue State House of Assembly acted within the constitutional framework outlined in Section 292(1)(a)(ii) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“We stand in solidarity with the Assembly on this decision, especially given the serious allegations that necessitated such action including mismanagement of the sum of N666,984,687.20k in less than one year and manifest abuse of office by acting outside the scope of his work as the Chief Judge evidenced in granting a waiver of Section 76 of the Benue State Electoral law duly pass by the Benue State House of Assembly and assented to by the Executive Governor of Benue State amongst other grievous misconduct.

They expressed their solidarity with the leadership of the State Assembly for holding its 13 members accountable for attempting to discredit the same decision they were part of.

“We further commend the State Assembly for promptly sanctioning their erring members who attempted to ridicule the serious business of the house when in one breath they voted along with their colleagues for the removal of the Chief Judge and in another breath stepped outside the house Chambers and immediately addressed a press conference castigating the same decision they had just supported by a more than two-thirds majority vote.”

Commenting of the motion by Senator Aba Moro, calling on the National Assembly’s intervention in the case against Justice Ikpambese, the APC Elders’ Forum described Senator Moro’s call as a misguided attempt to override the independence and collective decision of the Benue State House of Assembly, cautioning him to focus on the affairs in his party, the PDP, as well as prioritize the welfare of his constituents over his apparent quest to undermine the APC administration in Benue State.

“We wonder why Sen. Moro who, as a leader in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has turned a blind eye to the monumental crises affecting the Rivers State House of Assembly where the PDP controlled State Government has chosen to recognize and deal with a three member faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“As Elders in his state, we urge Sen Moro to focus on providing quality representation to his constituents rather than his desperate attempt to destabilize a performing APC administration in his home state.”

In a clarion call for harmony in the overall interest of Benue State, the Forum urged all stakeholders to put aside their differences and work together with Governor Hyacinth Alia, advising those opposed to the government to adopt a more constructive approach of criticisms, which the governor can build on, rather than criticising and condemning everything he does in the state.

Photo Credit: Ballo Jnr.