Insecurity: At Last Academic Life Returns To Ojukwu University Uli Campus 

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The two months operations of the Agunechemba Security Squad launched by Gov Charles Soludo has returned academic activities to the Uli Campus of Chukwuemaka Odumegwu Ojukwu University in Ihiala local government area of Anambra state.

This is coming as students of seven tertiary institutions in the state yesterday demanded that Gov Charles Soludo should contest for the November 2025 gubernatorial election in the area.

Confining this development the Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemaka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Prof Kate Omenugha yesterday announced that the state government has commenced the renovation and rehabilitation of all buildings at the Uli Campus that are at various stages of disrepair.

Recall that in the last two years academic activities in the campus are being disturbed by the spates of insecurity in the area occasioned by the activities of gunmen in area who have been holding the Community hostage hence compelling students, academic and non academic staff to flee the campus.

According to the Vice Chancellor Prof Kate Omenugha ” the Anambra state government have commenced the rehabilitation and renovation of buildings on campus and all the facilities that have been at various stages of disrepair afe being re- equipped for effective teaching and learning ”

“We are putting up Wi – Fi that would be operating twenty for hours on campus to ease academic activities in both the Igbariam and Uli Campuses respectively and that explains why we should support the administration of Gov Charles Soludo ” she said.

Speaking earlier the Managing Director of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority ACTDA Ozo Ossy Onuko described the demand by the students for Soludo second term as a testimony of the improvement of the governor in the Educational sector adding that with the introduction of free Education from the basics to Senior Secondary School 3 is a boost to the sector

“The governor has improved the quality of education in Anambra state with the introduction of free Education from basics to Senior Secondary School 3 as well as the employment of 8,000 teachers into our school system ” he said

Presenting their resolution demanding for Soludo to contest the 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra state , the President of Students Union Government of Chukwuemaka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Com Josephat Ezehiri on behalf of the seven tertiary institutions in the area he stated that;

“We the entire students of Chukwuemaka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Federal Polytechnic Okoh, College of Education Technical Umunze , Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe and Metalogical Training Institute Onitsha demand that Gov Charles Soludo should contest for a second term in the November gubernatorial election in Anambra South ”

“The governor has been able to revive the Educational sector in Anambra state which is made manifest in the records recorded by schools in the state ”

“We here by declare that there is no vacancy in Anambra state government house Awka and we wish to assure the governor of the support of the entire students ” he said.