I Told Her to Pull Her Clothes and Bend Down — Man Demonstrates How He Def!led 5-yr-old Child in Anambra (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A 24-year-old man, Mr. Chinecherem Okoli, has confessed to the def!lement of a 5-year-old child in Anambra State.

The suspect, who hails from Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area of the state, made the confession in a video that has gone viral on social media while being interrogated for the crime.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the suspect, who committed the crime inside a nearby bush, was apprehended after a CCTV camera in the area captured him leading the little girl into the bush. The victim was said to have been sent on an errand to buy something on the said date, Wednesday, before the suspect accosted her on the way.

Upon interrogation, Mr. Okoli, who demonstrated how he def!led the victim under a tree in the bush, also confessed that he deceitfully told her that he would buy her groundnut, which made her follow him into the bush.

“When we got here, I told her to pull off her clothes. And after we finished, I told her to wear her clothes and go,” he confessed, adding that he ‘enjoyed’ the little girl from behind.

Watch the video below: