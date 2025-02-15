Bauchi State First Lady Empowers 60 Students with ₦100,000 and Farming Tools to Promote Agriculture

By: Daure David

The First Lady of Bauchi State, Hajiya (Dr.) Aishatu Bala Mohammed, also known as Sarauniyar Bauchi Tauraruwar Macau, has taken a significant step in fostering youth participation in agriculture with the empowerment of 60 students. Through the Young Farmers Club Empowerment Program, the students were provided with ₦100,000 each, along with farming seeds, watering cans, and essential tools to embark on their agricultural ventures.

This initiative, carried out in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Initiative and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, is part of a larger strategy to nurture the next generation of farmers in Nigeria. The goal is to spark early interest in farming and contribute to the long-term food security of the nation.

During the empowerment event, Hajiya Aishatu emphasized the importance of engaging young people in agriculture. She stressed that this initiative would not only enhance food production but also create sustainable livelihoods for the youth. “Engaging our young people in agriculture is essential for securing a brighter future for both Bauchi State and Nigeria. By empowering them with the necessary tools and resources, we are planting the seeds for a prosperous and food-secure future,” she remarked.

Each of the 60 students received ₦100,000 as seed capital to support their farming endeavors, in addition to agricultural tools aimed at equipping them for successful ventures. The initiative is expected to promote self-sufficiency and bolster the local economy through increased agricultural productivity.

Officials from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security expressed their support for the program, noting its alignment with national goals for agricultural development. They also affirmed their commitment to offering continuous technical training and support to the young farmers to ensure their success.

The Young Farmers Club Empowerment Program is a significant step toward achieving sustainable agricultural development in Nigeria, while also empowering local communities and fostering self-reliance. With this initiative, the First Lady of Bauchi State has set a shining example of how strategic partnerships and grassroots engagement can create lasting positive change in the agricultural sector.