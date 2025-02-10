Anambra To Establish 326 Special Medical Centers As APS Target’s Over 70, 000 Votes For Soludo

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra has commenced the establishment of 326 Special Medical Centers in the entire electoral wards in the area.

This is coming as the Anambra Patriots For Soludo APS targets at least 70,000 votes for the governor in the November gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

According to the Convener of Anambra Patriots For Soludo APS Arch Okey Ezeobi during the inauguration of ten local government area Coordinators and twenty ward Coordinators for the 326 electoral wards for the body in Anambra;

“The Special Medical Centers are being constructed in the 326 electoral wards in Anambra state which would be equiped with special delivery beds for the pregnant women with a 4.5 kw power generating plants as well as bore holes to ensure efficient and effective health care delivery”

Continuing Ezeobi said that the Special Medical Centers would also have Tele -medicals with screens linked to the Amaku General Hospital for online and zoom diagnosis with Consultants at the Central Medical Unit Awka and other major towns .

“There shall be dispatch ambulance to transport patients when they are referred to a bigger hospital while a Special Trauma Center has been provided at the Chukwuemaka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital Awka ”

Also speaking the President of Anambra Patriots For Soludo Chief Ejiamatu Damian Enekwechi;

“We are not just ordinary support group for Gov Charles Soludo but the largest support group in the state and what makes our group totally different from others is that we are sponsoring ourselves and we are not asking the governor to sponsor us ”

“We have just Inaugurated ten local government coordinators and twenty ward Coordinators each for the twenty one Council Areas and 326 electoral wards in Anambra state and each of them are expected to bring in at least one person and with that you can estimate the number of votes the governor would have won from just this body alone”he said.

Speaking on behalf of the local government coordinators the Coordinator for Anambra East local government area Chief Heicenth Ezebuilo promised that he and his colleagues would galvanize voters for the group and ensure that the governor is returned for the second term in office.