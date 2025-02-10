By: Daure David

The Rivers State Government has strongly refuted claims that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s legal team withdrew its appeal at the Supreme Court as a sign of concession or acceptance of an unfavorable court ruling. The state government clarified that the withdrawal was a procedural decision based on evolving circumstances, and not a reflection of any legal defeat, as suggested by political commentator Lere Olayinka.

In an official statement, government sources explained that the appeal was withdrawn in accordance with Order 11, Rule 14 of the Supreme Court Rules, which allows for such action when a case has been overtaken by events. The government explained that with the state’s 2025 budget and governance priorities well underway, the legal team felt it was no longer necessary to continue with the appeal.

“This decision was a pragmatic one,” said a senior government official. “With the state’s budget and governance priorities now focused on the future, there was no need to pursue further litigation. Governor Fubara remains committed to governance and development, and the notion that this withdrawal signals a legal defeat is completely unfounded and misleading.”

The government also criticized the spread of misinformation surrounding the issue, calling the distortion of legal matters for political purposes unprofessional and irresponsible. “Misleading the public about legal decisions undermines the trust in governance. Governor Fubara remains focused on improving the state, and any attempt to use this issue for political gain is disingenuous,” the statement added.

The Rivers State Government has called on the public to disregard such misinformation and instead focus on the real progress being made in the state, particularly under Governor Fubara’s leadership.

Political analysts have cautioned against the growing trend of misinformation in Nigerian politics. They argue that accurate reporting and responsible journalism are essential to maintaining public trust in the democratic process.

Meanwhile, Rivers State continues to witness significant infrastructural growth, economic stability, and improved governance under Governor Fubara’s administration. His leadership is increasingly seen as visionary, with the state positioning itself as a key player in Nigerian politics moving into 2025.

As Rivers State progresses into the new year, the government remains committed to transparency, accountability, and delivering continued development. The withdrawal of the Supreme Court appeal should be viewed as a legally sound and strategic decision, not as a political concession.

Under the leadership of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State is set to continue its trajectory of growth and progress, focused on the future and the well-being of its citizens.