Police Give Update on Arrested Suspects Linked to Murder of Anambra Lawmaker, Say Two Have Escaped

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command said two of the arrested suspects linked to the killing of Anambra Lawmaker, Late Hon. Justice Azuka, had escaped from police detention.

The Spokesperson of the Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this in a statement to newsmen on Tuesday.

While noting that the Command was displeased with such update, he, however revealed that the new Police Commissioner, CP Ikioye Orutugu, had consequently activated and deployed both human, operational and intelligence assets of the Command for the re-arrest of the suspects.

The police spokesman added that the CP has also directed immediate disciplinary action against the police officers found wanting with respect to the escape of the suspects, for their negligence.

The statement reads: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, on receipt of the report today 18th February 2025 about the escape of the two suspects involved in the killing of Late Hon. Justice Azuka, Member Representing Onitsha 1 Constituency in the State House of Assembly; he has consequently deployed both human, operational and intelligence assets of the Command for the re-arrest of the suspects and directed immediate disciplinary action against the Officers found wanting in this regard.

“Preliminary information reveals that following the confession of the criminal gang, two of the suspects assisted the Police Investigating Officers in an operation to arrest the receiver and recover the operational vehicles that the gang used in their deadly activities.

“During the onslaught operation by the Operatives, the suspect (the receiver) was arrested and two vehicles suspected to have been snatched from the unsuspecting members of the public were recovered. Unfortunately, the other two suspects fled the scene.

“To this end, the CP assured that the Command is on the offensive against every criminal element in the State and that efforts are in top gear to ensure that the suspects are re-arrested and justice served. The erring officers will also face disciplinary action if found culpable.”

