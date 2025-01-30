Unizik Management Dismisses Allegations Of Misappropriation of N1 Billion Personnel Cost Says Only 120 Out Of Over 1,000 Staff Were Captured By FG

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka has dismissed claims and allegations that the N1 Billion Personnel Cost paid to the institution was misappropriated instead of paying over one thousand staff being owed for five years .

Recall that staff of the institution protested over the non payment of their salaries for five years alleging that the sum of N1 Billion Personnel Cost meant for their payment of their members.

Speaking to reporters at his office the University Bursar Mr Gozie Egwuatu said that only 120 staff were fully captured adding that the Federal government team promised to complete the process but failed to do so.

“Actually in the year 2019 up onto 2020 there were some employments that were made and the Federal government has not introduced the IPPS but there were capturing up to December 2020”

“Those employment processes were at the level of the University so the capturing was not fully completed and the federal government said that we should go through the Head Of Service of the Federation and we make several applications and it was lait 2023 that we got approval for only 120 staff with a condition that 100 staff would be academic staff while twenty is for non academic staff”

“As at today we are still making strong representations before the federal government as well as members of the National Assembly and Senate who raised motions and had resolutions in respect of the fate of the staff “he said.

Egwuatu however regretted that the N1 Billion Personnel Cost was misconstrued for the payment of the 1,000 staff that were not fully captured but when the Federal government wrote the University management it was discovered that the sum was for the payment of arrears of 2025 full staff of the instruction and not for the 1,000 staff that were not fully captured.

“That was the position because we thought that it was for them until the Federal government made that explanation ”

*Ever since we have been making efforts to make the Federal government complete the full capturing and ultimately pay them and the University management is awere of the plight of our staff ” he said.